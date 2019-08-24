Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holding Has Lifted by Hs Management Partners Llc; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Qci Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $1.42 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 7,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 86,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69 million, up from 79,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sees More Bond Pain for Italy Given Portugal’s History; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: Trading Is Back! — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Says Overweight Cash As Ray Dalio’s ‘Pretty Stupid’ Cash Holders Still Looking ‘Pretty Smart’; 07/03/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 27/03/2018 – Richard Gnodde is a vice chairman and head of Goldman Sachs’ international operations, based in London; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Lloyd Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CURRENTLY FORECASTS OIL AT $70/BBL IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 59,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.40 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49,363 shares to 280,884 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 68,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,414 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Co has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 31 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,085 shares. Mai Cap reported 3,165 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability reported 1,703 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Two Sigma Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brandywine Investment Lc invested 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sit Inv Assocs stated it has 30,840 shares. Schroder Gp has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 45,519 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Invesco Limited holds 0.22% or 3.45 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 846,320 shares. Laurion Management Lp stated it has 82,577 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2,210 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Raymond James Financial Services reported 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Freestone Cap Ltd Company owns 27,009 shares. Academy Cap Mngmt Tx has invested 5.41% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cambridge Inv Rech reported 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 14,508 were accumulated by Bragg Fincl Advsr. Moreover, Beech Hill Advsr has 0.36% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Regent Mngmt Llc holds 14,994 shares. 7,250 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc. One Trading Lp reported 11,239 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 0.04% or 68,031 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hexavest owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 350 shares. 703,946 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Lp.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 110,055 shares to 301,370 shares, valued at $105.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).