Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Increased Position; Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Its Stake in Universal Display (OLED) by $363,780

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 4,226 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795,000, down from 6,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 555,833 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 13,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 48,285 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 35,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 856,951 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 70.18 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Shufro Rose Communication Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 166,705 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 55,265 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 27 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 14,504 shares. Waddell & Reed stated it has 2.90M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 187 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Pnc Financial Svcs Incorporated accumulated 6,281 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 27,068 shares. 260,684 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has 1,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,972 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Com reported 5,283 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree LP invested in 0% or 4,280 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 100 shares. 20,946 were reported by Creative Planning. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,669 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 2,455 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6,950 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 49,477 shares. Comm State Bank reported 17,102 shares. Manikay Prns Lc owns 542,000 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 2.49% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 220,080 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 90,946 shares.