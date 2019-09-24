Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) EPS Estimated At $1.50; Towne Bank (TOWN) Shorts Increased By 38.49%

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had an increase of 38.49% in short interest. TOWN’s SI was 755,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 38.49% from 545,800 shares previously. With 117,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s short sellers to cover TOWN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 80,275 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – TOWNEBANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.16 FROM $0.14; EST. $0.15; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO

Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.68 EPS change or 82.93% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. BUD’s profit would be $3.00B giving it 16.06 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.25 EPS previously, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.34. About 895,460 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It has a 14.26 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $192.53 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 25.97 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 50,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital reported 427,645 shares. 684,653 are held by Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc has invested 1.71% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ruggie Group has 42 shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.87% or 85,645 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.66% stake. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Inc Ne holds 3.43% or 115,433 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.03% or 849,327 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Markel Corp reported 3,000 shares stake. Narwhal Cap accumulated 33,490 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com holds 0.02% or 100,942 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Company Llc stated it has 84,660 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).