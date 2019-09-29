Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analysts See $1.50 EPS; Universal Health Services Has 1.04 Sentiment

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 165 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 159 sold and decreased equity positions in Universal Health Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 73.98 million shares, down from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Universal Health Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 130 Increased: 115 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $185.19 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 25.45 P/E ratio.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 8.85% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. for 99,338 shares. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc owns 1.43 million shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Capital Management Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Management Inc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Private Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 93,378 shares.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $12.99 billion. The companyÂ’s hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 508,983 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending.