Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analysts See $1.50 EPS; 1 Analysts Bullish MYR Group Inc. (MYRG)

Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.68 EPS change or 82.93% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. BUD’s profit would be $2.95 billion giving it 15.39 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.25 EPS previously, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.35. About 108,330 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability

Among 2 analysts covering MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MYR Group has $3600 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 13.03% above currents $30.08 stock price. MYR Group had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. See MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $32.0000 39.0000

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $181.89 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 24.89 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 8,013 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Com. First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 72,802 shares. 86 were accumulated by James Invest Rech. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Incorporated Ne has 115,433 shares. 2,924 are owned by Diversified Tru Co. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beacon Group invested in 0.37% or 24,188 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0.17% or 68,245 shares. St James Investment Ltd Com invested 3.6% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.47% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 14,142 are owned by Banque Pictet & Cie. Wexford L P holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 157,340 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 156,177 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 4,280 shares.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weeklies Pop on BUD, GPRO Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Anheuser-Busch Pulls Off This Year’s Second-Biggest IPO – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anheuser-Busch InBev: Halfway There – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Unhappy With Just 2 Hard Seltzer Brands, Anheuser-Busch Preps Bud Light Seltzer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $500.64 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 15.12 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold MYR Group Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 6.71% more from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling accumulated 0% or 134 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Hillsdale Management invested 0.01% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Comerica Bank & Trust owns 15,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Corbyn Inv Mngmt Incorporated Md holds 2.27% or 172,708 shares. Parkside State Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 30 shares. Fisher Asset reported 64,361 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,603 shares stake. Captrust Finance Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 51,048 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 2.68 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 233,421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 56,813 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,663 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) for 38,386 shares.