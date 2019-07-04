Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analysts See $1.13 EPS; Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Freeport (FCX) Position

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased Freeport (FCX) stake by 73.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 11.72%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 727,000 shares with $9.37M value, down from 2.72M last quarter. Freeport now has $16.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 9.05M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS

Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report $1.13 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.73% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. BUD’s profit would be $2.16 billion giving it 20.78 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s analysts see -11.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.55M shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Mgmt Ltd Co owns 20 shares. The Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Assetmark Inc has 2,778 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling accumulated 557 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,334 shares. Hightower Trust Ser Lta stated it has 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Willingdon Wealth holds 0.57% or 27,884 shares in its portfolio. 1,884 were reported by Huntington Bank & Trust. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 90,421 shares. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,969 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 10,992 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 14,142 shares. Manikay Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 5.61% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Interstate Bancshares reported 6,047 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Jefferies. Macquarie Research maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $84 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 22 to “Top Pick”.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $179.16 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 27.3 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “California Hits Anheuser-Busch With $500,000 Fine For Violating Air Pollution Laws – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan: Why $10 Should Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan updates on PT Freeport Indonesia, Q2 estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copper – The Trade Barometer Waits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57 million for 25.70 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.