Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (BUD) Shareholder Interocean Capital Cut Holding; Mrj Capital Lowered Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) Stake by $1.53 Million as Market Value Rose

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 33,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 36,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Gbl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 408,308 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (BUD) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 16,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 115,991 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, down from 132,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 579,927 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,616 shares to 7,343 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 112,544 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The France-based Natixis has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Insight 2811 holds 0.3% or 4,701 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 17,428 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Hikari Power Limited owns 123,800 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 115,719 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. City Holding accumulated 0% or 130 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt accumulated 12,571 shares. Sei Investments Communication invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cook Bynum Cap Ltd invested in 762,997 shares or 38.33% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sg Americas Securities reported 15,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Blair William Il accumulated 26,294 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.20B for 21.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

