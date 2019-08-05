Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Rose While Cook & Bynum Capital Management Raised by $4.38 Million Its Stake; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Increased Office Depot (ODP) Holding by $323,250 as Market Valuation Declined

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 925,765 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 2.72M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.49% or 536,518 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 8,483 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Benedict Financial Advsr Inc accumulated 0.33% or 9,095 shares. 5,200 were accumulated by Ar Asset Mngmt. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,491 shares. 135 are owned by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Company. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 6,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings owns 2,380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thornburg Inv Inc reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Iat Reinsurance has 11,000 shares. Everett Harris & Ca owns 211,201 shares. Ftb Inc holds 111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 174,243 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Ltd Limited Co has 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, BUD, CTST and NFLX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BOX, BUD, NFLX and LB – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim Bullish On Budweiser Parent Company’s Growth Opportunities – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Caused Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock to Fall 15% Last Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 13.12 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 202,200 shares. Art Limited Com reported 505,495 shares. 565 are owned by First Manhattan Communications. Ameriprise invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Johnson Financial Grp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 13,893 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 76,770 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.72M shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company reported 377,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,307 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.98M shares or 0.03% of the stock.