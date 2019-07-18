Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stake Lifted by Vantage Investment Partners Llc; As Treehouse Foods (THS) Stock Price Declined, S&T Bank Lowered Its Holding

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 13,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 204,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, down from 217,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 335,396 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 1.43M shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares to 341,301 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.28M for 47.02 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Select Cons Stpls (XLP) by 78,300 shares to 208,600 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 23,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,954 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG).