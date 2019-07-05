Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stake Has Raised by Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc; Viasat Com (VSAT) Share Value Rose While Disciplined Growth Investors Upped by $15.47 Million Its Position

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $92.21. About 536,381 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (VSAT) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 200,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 28,948 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% or 4,300 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 17,883 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Blackrock reported 6.67M shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Herald Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,000 shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Steinberg Asset Management Lc accumulated 92,539 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Piedmont Inc holds 3,196 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 48,547 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.47% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). New South Cap Management has invested 3.75% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 119,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MANH) by 11,465 shares to 905,287 shares, valued at $49.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc Shs (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,559 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $1.87M were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC on Friday, February 15. LAY B ALLEN also sold $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares. Another trade for 84,401 shares valued at $6.14 million was made by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp Of Omaha has 70,825 shares. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% or 811 shares in its portfolio. Diversified invested in 0.01% or 2,921 shares. 4,683 were reported by Sandhill Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Suntrust Banks owns 4,491 shares. Moreover, Sterling Investment Mngmt has 0.64% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 9,822 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 30,362 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 17,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.26% or 1.89 million shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Johnson Financial Group reported 374 shares. Guggenheim Cap invested in 44,765 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 123,800 are owned by Hikari Ltd.

