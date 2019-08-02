Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Shares Rose While Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted by $2.28 Million Its Holding; Menta Capital Cut Its Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $100.17. About 650,680 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 269,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 47,465 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170,000, down from 317,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 298,699 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom

Analysts await Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. CRNT’s profit will be $2.40 million for 25.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Ceragon Networks Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,321 shares to 35,120 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & accumulated 25,489 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Scotia holds 111,030 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 5,108 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 51 shares. 2,778 are owned by Assetmark. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 4,729 were reported by Sigma Planning. Covington Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,811 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 0.44% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 5,815 are owned by Roundview Cap Ltd Liability. Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 10,657 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.37% or 76,806 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Company reported 4,683 shares.