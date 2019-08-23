Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Position Maintained by Vantage Investment Partners Llc; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $351,920 as Stock Value Declined

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 362,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.49M, down from 369,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 9.49M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 318,269 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares to 146,916 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,642 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 83,831 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Bragg Finance Advisors Incorporated accumulated 216,206 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 21,557 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 15,072 were accumulated by Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0.26% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Noesis Mangement Corporation holds 6,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage invested in 2.03% or 636,274 shares. 3.65M are owned by Swedbank. Roundview Ltd Llc invested in 19,954 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Com invested in 2,645 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2.50M are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 9,812 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs owns 5,798 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 28,896 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Citizens Bancorporation & Co has 1.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 77,767 shares to 110,870 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,700 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 4,491 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 112,544 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc invested in 0.16% or 14,508 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.01% or 337 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr owns 17,105 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca), a California-based fund reported 419 shares. Halsey Associate Ct owns 5,174 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 1.49% or 536,518 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 20,047 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mawer Mngmt Limited has 35,362 shares. 49,858 are owned by Welch & Forbes Lc. Moors And Cabot holds 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 2,752 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

