Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Holder First Manhattan Company Lowered Its Holding by $49.32 Million; Highvista Strategies Raised Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $344,400 as Market Value Rose

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 594,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 342,976 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, down from 937,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $94.95. About 959,846 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $266.57. About 1.35 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem down 2% despite Q2 beat and raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corporation by 92,126 shares to 893,962 shares, valued at $74.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inter Continental Ex (NYSE:ICE) by 103,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifescience (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Academy Capital Tx has invested 5.41% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.07% or 101,841 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 174,243 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 181 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie has 14,142 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 49,705 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.49% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 536,518 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Company holds 0.06% or 6,135 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 0.81% or 10.88M shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ohio-based Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Com has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bollard Group Ltd stated it has 122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,399 were reported by Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) L P. Halsey Ct has 5,174 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.