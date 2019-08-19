Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Upped Its Position by $4.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Symantec Com (SYMC) Holder Clean Yield Group Trimmed Holding

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (SYMC) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 41,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 64,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 106,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Symantec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59M shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 929,138 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anheuser-Busch, Arch Coal, BHP, Cars.com, Cigna, FireEye, Ford, 3M, Northrop Grumman, Take-Two, T-Mobile and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BUD, EROS, RBGLY, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Anheuser-Busch Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD NFLX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Comes Out of Craft Beer Acquisition Retirement – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldg Gru reported 28 shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 11,250 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood And White. 35,814 were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd reported 5,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 2,455 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 11,354 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 20,000 shares. Cook & Bynum Management Limited Liability Corp has 762,997 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cambridge Inv Rech holds 0.01% or 17,105 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bennicas & Assocs Incorporated reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 3.69% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 8,036 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares to 422,225 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stocks Advance Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Symantec to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec (SYMC) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 507,867 shares. Whittier Company has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 610 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd invested in 0.01% or 58,316 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.23% or 1,329 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.35% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.07 million shares. Interest Limited Ca accumulated 20,276 shares. Pinnacle Associate reported 0.01% stake. Cohen Klingenstein holds 98,600 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 18,517 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) holds 157,733 shares. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 2.73 million shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).