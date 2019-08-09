Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While First National Trust Co Raised Its Position

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 11,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 176,723 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.89 million, up from 165,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 8.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $98.51. About 1.45 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Karp Capital Corporation has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 0.82% stake. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 33,274 shares. 30,039 are owned by Sunbelt. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 65,320 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,231 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 2.90 million shares. Mcf Advsr Limited has 8,296 shares. Clark Estates invested in 1.65% or 105,500 shares. 40,923 were reported by Diversified Trust Company. Mitchell holds 19,508 shares. Hexavest holds 2.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.58M shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 1.34% or 435,378 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FreshBooks Announces Strategic Investment from JPMorgan Chase – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 15,400 shares to 17,623 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,823 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 30,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beacon Group Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 26,106 shares. Rhenman And Partners Asset Mgmt holds 3,788 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Benedict Finance Advisors Inc accumulated 9,095 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Iat Reinsurance Com holds 0.16% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc holds 12,242 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 2,752 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital LP holds 2,969 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 209,143 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 11,240 shares. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.06% or 361,904 shares in its portfolio. 16,769 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. The Virginia-based Greylin Investment Mangement Inc has invested 1.08% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Gemmer Asset, California-based fund reported 71 shares.