Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $4.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Price Declined While Kylin Management Has Decreased Holding by $29.36 Million

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $98.19. About 1.54M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.07% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 8.97M shares traded or 120.24% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 557 are held by Howe & Rusling. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability reported 49,858 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Balyasny Asset Limited holds 0.54% or 960,912 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Essex Investment Mngmt Company Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,454 shares in its portfolio. Capital Ww holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 437 shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 3,490 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 181 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 4,575 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,588 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 7,600 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

