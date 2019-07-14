Anheuser (BUD) Stock Value Rose While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Cut Its Position; Autonation (AN) Stake Held by Force Capital Management Llc

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 7,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 671,239 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.36 million, down from 679,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.69M shares traded or 350.00% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 292,241 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,763 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hikari Ltd has invested 1.09% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 8,628 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 115,991 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Comerica State Bank owns 0.07% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 101,841 shares. 361,904 are held by First Advsrs Lp. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd stated it has 538,312 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 0.01% or 17,105 shares. Iat Reinsurance reported 11,000 shares stake. D E Shaw reported 101,159 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 33,746 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp stated it has 28 shares.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Fed Up With Big Beerâ€™s Incursion, Independent Craft Breweries Push Back – Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors (BUD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,989 shares to 556,626 shares, valued at $40.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 33,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rubicon Project’s (NYSE:RUBI) Share Price Gain Of 108% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.