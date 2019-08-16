Anheuser (BUD) Stock Price Rose While Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Ami Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Synopsys (SNPS) as Stock Rose

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $94.93. About 678,575 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 223,811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.77 million, down from 228,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 411,789 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 52.03 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Decatur Management has invested 1.2% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). D E Shaw Com Inc has invested 0.17% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 351,871 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 422,712 shares. Arrowstreet Lp owns 5,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp has 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 436,486 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7,793 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Osterweis Capital Management reported 168,970 shares. Evergreen Management Lc reported 0.03% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru invested in 2,774 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc owns 3,381 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 156 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Incorporated. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 106,525 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18,548 shares to 101,008 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 62,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 21.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De accumulated 0.06% or 228,976 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 533,300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 156,699 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America stated it has 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Icon Advisers Com holds 0.02% or 2,400 shares. Beech Hill Inc holds 0.36% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 6,955 shares. 217,449 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Vontobel Asset Management has invested 0.47% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 58,240 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,316 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 797,147 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 3,555 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 147 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 9,460 shares.