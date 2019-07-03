Anheuser (BUD) Stock Price Rose While Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.55M shares traded or 36.90% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 67.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 58,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,921 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 87,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.84 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 458,014 shares to 500,580 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S also sold $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.16B for 20.78 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.