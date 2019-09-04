Anheuser (BUD) Stake Held by Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc; Jackson Square Partners Raised Varonis Sys Com (VRNS) Holding by $7.05 Million as Valuation Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 50,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 28,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.9. About 471,091 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 119,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.68 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 127,117 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EQT, EROS, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AB InBev SA (BUD) Acquires Platform Beer Co. – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

