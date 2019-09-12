Anheuser (BUD) Shares Rose While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lifted Holding by $1.63 Million; Gabelli Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) as Market Value Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 18,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 689,764 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.05M, up from 671,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 1.45M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 91.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419,000, down from 34,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Incco by 34,586 shares to 43,086 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 51,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 3.21% stake. Shine Advisory stated it has 2,281 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2,722 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 2.10 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,903 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 182,156 shares. Waverton Mngmt holds 14,650 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Communications holds 1.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 239,531 shares. Wagner Bowman owns 41,571 shares. Grassi Inv Management reported 75,047 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Essex Mgmt Ltd accumulated 116,905 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,910 shares. Js Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 324,000 shares or 6.62% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0.44% or 818,375 shares in its portfolio.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp. by 161,608 shares to 8.89M shares, valued at $574.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 15,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,640 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).