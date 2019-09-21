Anheuser (BUD) Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Lowered Its Position by $3.34 Million; Neuberger Berman Group Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 34,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 450,210 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, up from 415,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 4.80 million shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 38,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 423,273 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.46M, down from 461,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 1.14 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 16,347 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark owns 2,667 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 1.71% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 50,720 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 128,332 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 250,115 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc invested in 25,275 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 168,317 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). City Holding reported 130 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 4,269 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,541 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,355 shares to 15,405 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 20,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.05 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15,200 shares to 628,751 shares, valued at $90.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,607 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential Reit Reit (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment holds 107,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.02% or 101,418 shares. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 219,902 shares. 598,147 are owned by Vontobel Asset. Tdam Usa invested in 0.56% or 134,499 shares. Gideon Cap Inc holds 17,622 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.66% or 8,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 494,842 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 36,565 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 116,986 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 541,348 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 332,974 shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 78,885 shares.