Anheuser (BUD) Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, London Co Of Virginia Decreased Its Holding by $2.12 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 989,237 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.07 million, up from 983,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.06M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 18,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.52M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX) by 136,859 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $33.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership owns 20,863 shares. Windham Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Assetmark Incorporated holds 324,533 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.52% or 43,274 shares. Town & Country Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 62,848 shares. 22,372 were reported by Old Dominion Cap Management. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% or 40,301 shares. Natl Pension Ser owns 6.87 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 356,733 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj stated it has 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). General American Investors Co Inc holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 400,686 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares has 266,161 shares. Stearns Financial holds 53,085 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shamrock Asset Management Lc has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital has invested 1.09% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Brinker Cap Inc invested 0.17% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Johnson Fincl Gru reported 374 shares. North Star Investment Corp holds 0.12% or 12,571 shares. First Republic Investment Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 115,719 shares. St James Communication Ltd Llc has 3.55% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hightower Trust Lta has invested 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 1,020 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.89M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,633 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 8,483 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 261,447 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc owns 12,242 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18,651 shares to 226,155 shares, valued at $402.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 24,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).

