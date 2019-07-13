Anheuser (BUD) Shareholder Academy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.59 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Stake in United Rentals (URI) Cut by $2.08 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 67,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,898 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, down from 345,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.66 million shares traded or 347.91% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video)

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 86.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,856 shares. 3,300 are held by Sandler Management. Jane Street Gru Lc has 66,466 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 17,330 shares. Advisors Asset reported 47,397 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Callahan Limited Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 24,541 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Macquarie owns 104,809 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 414,497 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 23,904 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 34,248 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals rides higher after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.97M for 7.51 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 10,992 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 100 shares. Etrade Management Ltd holds 27,750 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boston Partners stated it has 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ar Asset Management stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 2,699 were accumulated by Coatue Limited Liability Company. Bartlett Lc holds 86,980 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Hikari Power Ltd owns 1.09% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 123,800 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 172 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 27,400 shares. Sather Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 5,389 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.18% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 11,030 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation holds 6.19% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 76,429 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd, a California-based fund reported 3,394 shares.