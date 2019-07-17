Anheuser (BUD) Share Price Rose While Mawer Investment Management LTD Lowered Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Holder Icon Advisers Trimmed Stake by $1.34 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 13,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,362 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 49,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 1.40 million shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 32,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 213,400 shares to 295,100 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Limit (NYSE:CP) by 12,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 10,700 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Security Trust Com invested in 2.98% or 48,409 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 37,234 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Com has invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 73,478 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. 54 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability. Manchester Mngmt Lc owns 14,374 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 64,507 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability holds 49,510 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. 405,793 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 1,092 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.73% stake. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Svcs has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.58 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 19.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

