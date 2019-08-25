Anheuser (BUD) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.16 Million; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Weybosset Research & Management Has Boosted Stake

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 13,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 35,362 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 49,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 534,916 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstservice Corp by 10,650 shares to 250,368 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 155,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications In (NYSE:RCI).