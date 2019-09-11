Anheuser (BUD) Holder Check Capital Management Lowered Position; Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Position as Stock Price Declined

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 1.06M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 93.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 18,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 19,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $98.29. About 1.80M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 797,147 shares. Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 35,362 shares. Perkins Coie Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 173,006 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Vantage Limited Liability Company has 0.9% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 114,600 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,030 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 426 shares. Sather Fin Group Inc reported 5,389 shares. Beacon Fin Group Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp stated it has 508,903 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 7 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Ab. Griffin Asset invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.97 billion for 15.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,058 shares to 28,380 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,661 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81B for 9.52 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.