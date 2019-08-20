Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) Holder Ionic Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shares Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Position

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 6.21% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 3.17M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO Underway; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH GOVT; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Update On Company Leadership Change And Ceo Search; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE* REMAINS UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – TO BEGIN A CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEES IN LINE WITH SECTION 189 AND 189A OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan Has Accepted Offer to Become CEO of Vedanta Re; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $383M; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 07/03/2018 Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 136,918 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AngloGold sells non-core Colombian exploration assets – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Williams-Sonoma, Genesco, and AngloGold Ashanti Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43 million shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $218.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,520 shares to 27,225 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 77,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,024 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Varonis Systems (VRNS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Security 100 List Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Upgrades Varonis Systems On Shift To Subscription Model – Benzinga” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 94,820 shares. Moreover, First Tru LP has 0.04% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 313,889 shares. 26,632 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,243 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has 0.03% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 262,562 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 37,490 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 15,950 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma invested in 107,172 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited owns 44 shares. The New York-based Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Renaissance reported 266,000 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.03% or 365,019 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 17 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 20,782 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).