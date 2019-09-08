Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Stake Held by Uss Investment Management Ltd; Cummins (CMI) Valuation Declined While Keating Investment Counselors Cut Its Holding by $827,390

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 4.90M shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Reaches Settlement Over Silicosis and Tb Class Action; 14/05/2018 – Congo mining regulations committee completes work, miners say; 18/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Independent Non-Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SUPPORTS RANDGOLD RESOURCES, PARTNER AND OPERATOR IN KIBALI JOINT VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – TO BEGIN A CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEES IN LINE WITH SECTION 189 AND 189A OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan to Remain in Role Until August 30; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Vedanta turns to AngloGold for new chief executive

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $584.78M for 10.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 1.04M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 80,560 shares. First Merchants reported 34,854 shares stake. Cullinan Associate accumulated 22,803 shares or 0.27% of the stock. California-based House has invested 0.58% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1,400 were reported by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company. First Trust LP accumulated 614,285 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 181,297 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.00M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 317,042 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 28,106 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,508 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 11,096 shares. 268,791 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

