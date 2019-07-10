Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Bell State Bank & Trust Has Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $2.33 Million as Share Price Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 363,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 2.93M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MINING INDUSTRY SUBMITS CODE PROPOSAL TO DRC GOVT; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS TO JOIN VEDANTA; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gold Production Falls Slightly; Backs Guidance; 16/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; AngloGold and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Working Group Statement: Settlement Of The Silicosis And Tb Class Action; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE* REMAINS UNCHANGED; 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS IN FULL SUPPORT OF RANDGOLD RE

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 21,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 26,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.62. About 1.73M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 7,356 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 0.3% or 20,004 shares. Dearborn Prtn Lc stated it has 192,081 shares. Davidson Inv reported 1.44% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Webster Bancorp N A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Green Square Capital Ltd Company reported 13,549 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 5,849 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). S&Co Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,530 shares. Davenport & Ltd Co has invested 0.63% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 3,523 were accumulated by Bragg Financial Inc. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 3,700 shares. King Luther Mngmt invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Charlene Thomas To Participate In Prestigious Program Hosted By The Secretary Of Defense – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Launches First-of-its-Kind Women Exporters Program Workshops in the U.S. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: The Importance Of Pilots In An E-Commerce World – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 8,172 shares to 15,172 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,747 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why These Gold Stocks Are Soaring Today – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Max Resource Corp. Samples 80.44 g/t Gold, 1.82% Copper and 264 ppm Cobalt over 0.3 m at North Choco – Junior Mining Network” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 643,054 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $143.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.