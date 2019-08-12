Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position Maintained by Uss Investment Management Ltd; Delta Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Shares Declined

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $334.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60 million, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 1.03M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE; 13/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN HAS ACCEPTED AN OFFER TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 30/05/2018 – Miners threaten Congo with legal action over mining code; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD – CONSULTATION WITH ORGANISED LABOUR GROUPS, FACILITATED BY CCMA, WILL BE AIMED AT SAFELY ENSURING OVERALL VIABILITY OF CO’S REMAINING ASSETS IN SOUTH AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – PURE GOLD MINING – EACH UNIT WILL CONSIST OF 1 COMMON SHARE OF CO AND ONE-HALF OF 1 COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty Persists; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Resigns as CEO

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,946 shares to 82,774 shares, valued at $20.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 10,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,441 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

