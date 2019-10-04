Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position Has Raised by Fosun International Ltd; Recro Pharma Com (REPH) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 2.26 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti’s CEO quits to take top job at Vedanta Re; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC; 08/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Updates On Drc Mining Code Discussions; 08/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-AngloGold says owed $150 mln in taxes by Tanzania and DRC; 15/05/2018 – Paulson keeps stake in gold investments during 1st qtr -filing; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti CEO Resigns to Become Head of Vedanta Re; 18/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Independent Non-Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited; 11/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: CEO TO EXERCISE ALL VESTED SHARE AWARDS SINCE 2010

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc Com (REPH) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 38,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 213,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 251,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.52M market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 92,556 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,340 shares to 9,930 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 7,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $360,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold REPH shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100,573 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Geode Management Limited Liability Com holds 320,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Capital Management Inc owns 149,946 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital L LP Nc owns 165,433 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11,353 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 5,600 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Essex Invest Mgmt Commerce Lc has 213,002 shares. Susquehanna International Llp holds 10,893 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Kennedy Cap Management holds 500,192 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 90.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scientific Games Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 28,279 shares to 40,877 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smtc Corp Com New (NASDAQ:SMTX) by 116,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc Com (NYSE:TWTR).