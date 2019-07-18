Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Market Value Declined While Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Stake; As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shares Rose, Orinda Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $310,200

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 321,882 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 47,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 499,799 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, down from 547,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 2.09 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN HAS ACCEPTED AN OFFER TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESIGNATION OF SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN, WITH LAST FIVE YEARS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 15/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Announces Change To The Board Of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan Has Accepted Offer to Become CEO of Vedanta Re; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – CO’S REMAINING SOUTH AFRICAN ASSETS NOW INCLUDE MPONENG UNDERGROUND GOLD MINE, AND A SURFACE OPERATION; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti’s CEO quits to take top job at Vedanta Re; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Inc has 4.36% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 465,980 shares. Orinda Asset Limited Co holds 110,000 shares or 5.64% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.04% stake. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0% or 666 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 74,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Whittier Tru Com owns 327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 36,682 are held by Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Overbrook Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 15,525 shares. Mirae Asset Glob invested in 0.13% or 822,054 shares. Btr Capital has 1.46% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 339,668 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 123,924 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc has 43,766 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com owns 228,280 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30,109 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Fred S. Ridley – PR Newswire” published on September 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: Dividend Hike In 2018? – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Stars Are Lining Up For Starwood Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on December 29, 2014 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust Completes $374 Million Residential Non-Agency Securitization – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces High-Grade Underground Sampling Results for the Babicanora Vein: – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AngloGold sells non-core Colombian exploration assets – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Williams-Sonoma, Genesco, and AngloGold Ashanti Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 1.07 million shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $18.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).