Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holding Held by Guggenheim Capital Llc; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Incline Global Management Has Boosted Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 46,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 305,733 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, up from 259,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 4.21 million shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 19/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Award And Acceptance Of Share Options To Executive Directors And The Company Secretary Of Anglogold Ashanti; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS LEGAL, TECHNICAL TEAM ARRIVED IN KINSHASA; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Resigns as CEO; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 23/05/2018 – Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti to cut South Africa jobs as costs rise; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE* REMAINS UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Intends to Appoint New CEO Before Mr. Venkatakrishnan’s Departure; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD – CONSULTATION WITH ORGANISED LABOUR GROUPS, FACILITATED BY CCMA, WILL BE AIMED AT SAFELY ENSURING OVERALL VIABILITY OF CO’S REMAINING ASSETS IN SOUTH AFRICA; 16/04/2018 – Vedanta turns to AngloGold for new chief executive

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 367.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 83,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 106,102 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.89M, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25M shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 232,078 shares to 921,084 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,669 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 42,389 shares to 672,837 shares, valued at $30.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 13,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,464 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC).