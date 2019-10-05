Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Cut Position by $19.03 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Decreased Stake

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 738,063 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.19M, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 3.76M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 23/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S AMCU SAYS IT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ANGLOGOLD TUESDAY; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO Underway; 02/04/2018 – IGNORE: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI STATEMENT ON DRC RELEASED MARCH 29; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESTRUCTURING WILL AFFECT EMPLOYEES ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES & LEVELS, REGION’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – South Africa miners reach $400 mln silicosis settlement with mining companies; 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gold Production Falls Slightly; Backs Guidance; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J – PRODUCTION, COSTS AND CAPITAL REMAIN ON-TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – MALI’S INDUSTRIAL GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 59.3 TONNES IN 2018, FROM 49.6 TONNES IN 2017 – MINES MINISTRY

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 28,239 shares to 63,487 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 214,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Mgmt has 2.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverpark Cap Lc reported 13,689 shares. Glenmede Com Na has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,767 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,202 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Incorporated reported 896 shares stake. 3,868 were accumulated by Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 58,285 shares. Edgewood Management Limited stated it has 604,305 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Homrich Berg invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Matrix Asset Advsr has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 179 shares. Regal Advsrs Ltd holds 0.67% or 1,804 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Lc has 1,615 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 435 shares.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.