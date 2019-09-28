Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holder Hbk Investments LP Has Lowered Position by $5.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stock Value Rose While Salem Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 93.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 317,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 20,273 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361,000, down from 337,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 4.56 million shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 14/03/2018 – MALI’S INDUSTRIAL GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 59.3 TONNES IN 2018, FROM 49.6 TONNES IN 2017 – MINES MINISTRY; 16/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; AngloGold and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Correct: AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233M; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Working Group Statement: Settlement Of The Silicosis And Tb Class Action; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – TO BEGIN A CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEES IN LINE WITH SECTION 189 AND 189A OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO Underway; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $383M

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 11,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 280,141 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, down from 292,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant on big data, security and developing the right skill sets in tech – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America plans to expand customer-loyalty program after initial success – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Sale of historic Excelsior Club falls through; BofA exec named ‘Most Powerful’ in banking; New restaurants popping up around region – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 547,320 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $62.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).