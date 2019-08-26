Anglogold Ashanti LTD Adr (AU) Stock Value Rose While Agf Investments Has Lowered Its Position; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, Baldwin Brothers Decreased Stake

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 142 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 3,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.37. About 170,857 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. Adr (AU) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 40,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 83,693 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 124,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 679,172 shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; AngloGold and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Results Of The 74th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2018 View; 18/05/2018 – Mali’s gold revenues rise 23 pct in 2017; 23/05/2018 – Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti to cut South Africa jobs as costs rise; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Working Group Statement: Settlement Of The Silicosis And Tb Class Action; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 03/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – WELCOMES SETTLEMENT OF SILICOSIS AND TB CLASS ACTION WHICH REPRESENTS FAIR OUTCOME FOR CLAIMANTS AND SUSTAINABLE OUTCOME FOR COMPANIES

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 458,237 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $26.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.23 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 34,294 shares to 127,901 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 11,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).