AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)’s Financial Results Comparing With B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

As Gold companies, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited 15 2.32 N/A 0.32 53.65 B2Gold Corp. 3 3.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.1% 1.9% B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and B2Gold Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 1 3.00 B2Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s downside potential currently stands at -0.19% and an $21 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares and 0% of B2Gold Corp. shares. 3.1% are AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of B2Gold Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94% B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9%

For the past year AngloGold Ashanti Limited has stronger performance than B2Gold Corp.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats B2Gold Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.