AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Reaches $22.95 After 3.00% Up Move; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Ares Management (ARES)

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 1.80 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended; 03/05/2018 – South Africa gold producers, gold miners reach class action silicosis settlement; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 11/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: CEO TO EXERCISE ALL VESTED SHARE AWARDS SINCE 2010; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Working Group Statement: Settlement Of The Silicosis And Tb Class Action; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Submits Code Proposal To Drc Government; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO UnderwayThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $9.52 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $23.64 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AU worth $285.48 million more.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $9.52 billion. The firm also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. It has a 45.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 260,238 shares traded. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 39.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.62% the S&P500.