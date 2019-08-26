AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Reaches $22.56 52-Week High; Shorts at Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Raised By 6.42%

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) hit a new 52-week high and has $23.46 target or 4.00% above today’s $22.56 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.36 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $23.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $374.20 million more. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 627,678 shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS MINING INDUSTRY READY FOR ENGAGEMENT W/ DRC GOVT; 11/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: CEO TO EXERCISE ALL VESTED SHARE AWARDS SINCE 2010; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Reaches Settlement Over Silicosis and Tb Class Action; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti CEO Resigns to Become Head of Vedanta Re; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 03/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – WELCOMES SETTLEMENT OF SILICOSIS AND TB CLASS ACTION WHICH REPRESENTS FAIR OUTCOME FOR CLAIMANTS AND SUSTAINABLE OUTCOME FOR COMPANIES; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS IT IS BOARD’S INTENTION THAT A SUCCESSOR WILL HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BEFORE VENKATAKRISHNAN’S DEPARTURE; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVT ON ISSUES EXISTING IN AGREEMENT ONCE NEW MINING CODE HAS BEEN SIGNED; 14/03/2018 – Mali expects industrial gold output to jump 20 pct this year; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Working Group Statement: Settlement Of The Silicosis And Tb Class Action

Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM) had an increase of 6.42% in short interest. GTIM’s SI was 46,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.42% from 43,600 shares previously. With 24,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s short sellers to cover GTIM’s short positions. The SI to Good Times Restaurants Inc’s float is 0.41%. It closed at $1.89 lastly. It is up 56.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Nominate 5 New Directors With the Support of Delta Partners and REIT Redux; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY GOOD TIMES’ SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 7.1%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Good Times Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTIM); 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SAME STORE SALES FOR COMPANY-OWNED GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INCREASED 7.1% FOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 Good Times Restaurants, Inc. Announces Agreement with Principal Shareholders and Former Directors; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Sees FY18 Rev $99M-$101M; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Agreement With Principal Hldrs and Former Directors

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $9.36 billion. The firm also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. It has a 44.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.70 million. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 3.64% less from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd owns 834,995 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 20,252 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 22,512 shares. 56,983 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. Morgan Stanley invested in 4,756 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 1,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,876 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 8,452 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 236,810 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 22,279 shares. Bridgeway Capital has invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 29,768 shares.