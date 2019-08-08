AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Reaches $20.31 After 9.00% Down Move; Maplelane Capital Has Lowered By $10.88 Million Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stake

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 57.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 91,421 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 68,579 shares with $8.18 million value, down from 160,000 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $12.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $111.34. About 555,306 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 11/05/2018 – Steve Wynn resigned from the company in February following sexual misconduct allegations; 21/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Founder Files to Sell, Opening Door to Takeover; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SEES STRONGER BOOKINGS IN LAS VEGAS; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE P. WYNN- IN REPORT ISSUED MAY 8, EGAN-JONES PROXY SERVICES RECOMMENDED WYNN SHAREHOLDERS WITHHOLD VOTES FROM JOHN J. HAGENBUCH AT ANNUAL MEET; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – RESULTS REFLECT COMPANY’S ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD (“ASC 606”), EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – STEVE WYNN: RESOLVED ALL OUTSTANDING LEGAL ISSUES W/FORMER WIFE; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts urges shareholders to back its directors; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS ANNUAL MEETING ENDS

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 2.23M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – CO’S REMAINING SOUTH AFRICAN ASSETS NOW INCLUDE MPONENG UNDERGROUND GOLD MINE, AND A SURFACE OPERATION; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan to Remain in Role Until August 30; 11/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: CEO TO EXERCISE ALL VESTED SHARE AWARDS SINCE 2010; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 10/04/2018 – FEATURE-Colombia pro-mining referendum will not soothe global miners; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO Underway; 03/05/2018 – South Africa miners reach $400 mln silicosis settlement with mining companies; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty PersistsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $8.41B company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $18.48 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AU worth $756.90 million less.

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AngloGold Ashanti expects improved H1 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle 205m from Previous Mineralization and also within the Conceptual Pit Boundary including 3.59 g/t Gold over 68.0m and Identifies Multiple Continuous High-Grade Structures at Vertigo including 11.64 g/t Gold over 5.34m – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Zonte Metals discovers a new target and starts detailed ground gravity survey in preparation for the upcoming drill program – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $8.41 billion. The firm also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. It has a 63.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has 8,205 shares. Mckinley Ltd Co Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 2,590 shares. 2,502 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 1.36M were reported by Geode Management Limited Liability Company. Central Securities Corp owns 30,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 77,225 shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 3.97M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp reported 75,128 shares. 3,905 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 88,642 shares. Bokf Na reported 4,548 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Cambridge Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Wynn (WYNN) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts Issues 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For Wynn Resorts – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WYNN, PXD – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wynn Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Wix Com Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WIX) stake by 115,000 shares to 225,000 valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 580,000 shares. D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI) was raised too.