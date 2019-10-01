AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Reaches $19.51 After 3.00% Up Move; Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund (CEE) Has 1.75 Sentiment

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.81% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 2.58 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $383M; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan Has Accepted Offer to Become CEO of Vedanta Re; 14/05/2018 – Congo mining regulations committee completes work, miners say; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – FEATURE-Colombia pro-mining referendum will not soothe global miners; 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD:MINERS PROPOSE LINKING SLIDING SCALE OF ROYALTY RATES; 14/03/2018 – Mali expects industrial gold output to jump 20 pct this year; 13/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450MozThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $8.09 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $20.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AU worth $242.76M more.

Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc (CEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 7 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 4 decreased and sold their holdings in Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 4.21 million shares, up from 4.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $176.55 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 2.9% of its portfolio in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 324,983 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has 0.4% invested in the company for 26,360 shares. The Maryland-based Montgomery Investment Management Inc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Lazard Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.

More notable recent The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Stocks Continue To Lead World’s Major Equity Regions In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy: A Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Extension of Share Repurchases – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Russia/Eastern Europe Markets Lead Global Equity Rally In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stocks Continue To Dominate This Year’s U.S. Market Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AngloGold Ashanti has $26.1000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $23.55’s average target is 20.71% above currents $19.51 stock price. AngloGold Ashanti had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, September 12. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 27 report.