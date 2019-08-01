AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Reaches $18.22 After 4.00% Up Move; Shorts at Microvision (MVIS) Raised By 1.09%

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.80% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 2.41 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – AngloGold maintains production guidance, in talks with Tanzania; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Limited Issues Its 2017 Suite Of Annual Reports And A No Change Statement; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Submits Code Proposal To Drc Government; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – JSE: ANG – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPANY LEADERSHIP CHANGE AND CEO SEARCH; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 03/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – WELCOMES SETTLEMENT OF SILICOSIS AND TB CLASS ACTION WHICH REPRESENTS FAIR OUTCOME FOR CLAIMANTS AND SUSTAINABLE OUTCOME FOR COMPANIES; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $383MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $7.55 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $18.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AU worth $301.80 million more.

Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS) had an increase of 1.09% in short interest. MVIS’s SI was 7.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.09% from 7.44 million shares previously. With 355,600 avg volume, 21 days are for Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s short sellers to cover MVIS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.0147 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6253. About 200,945 shares traded. MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has declined 30.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MVIS News: 09/05/2018 – MicroVision, Inc. Announces New License Agreement with a Leading Technology Company; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – MicroVision Delivers LiDAR Sensing Samples with New Time-of-Flight ASICS; 09/05/2018 – MicroVision 1Q Loss $7.13M; 26/04/2018 – MicroVision Ships Samples of Next Generation of High-Resolution MEMS Scanner; 09/05/2018 – MicroVision, Inc. Announces New License Agreement With a Leading Technology Co; 09/05/2018 – MicroVision 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ MicroVision Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MVIS); 10/04/2018 MicroVision Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 34 Days; 09/05/2018 – MICROVISION – ENTERED INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT TO ALLOW LICENSEE TO USE CO’S DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY TO MANUFACTURE & SELL DISPLAY-ONLY ENGINES

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.83 million. The Company's PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The firm licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.83 million. The Company’s PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers.