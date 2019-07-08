AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Reaches $17.77 After 7.00% Up Move; ATS AUTOMATED TOOLING ORDINARY SHARES (ATSAF) SI Increased By 3.73%

ATS AUTOMATED TOOLING ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had an increase of 3.73% in short interest. ATSAF’s SI was 105,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.73% from 101,900 shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 28 days are for ATS AUTOMATED TOOLING ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)’s short sellers to cover ATSAF’s short positions. It closed at $14.56 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 814,304 shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Updates On Drc Mining Code Discussions; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SUPPORTS RANDGOLD RESOURCES, PARTNER AND OPERATOR IN KIBALI JOINT VENTURE; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVT ON ISSUES EXISTING IN AGREEMENT ONCE NEW MINING CODE HAS BEEN SIGNED; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Update On Company Leadership Change And Ceo Search; 19/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Award And Acceptance Of Share Options To Executive Directors And The Company Secretary Of Anglogold Ashanti; 13/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Beneficial Interest In Anglogold Ashanti Securities; 16/04/2018 – Vedanta turns to AngloGold for new chief executive; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH GOVTThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $7.36 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $19.01 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AU worth $515.27 million more.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $7.36 billion. The firm also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. It has a 55.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas.

