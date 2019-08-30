AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand AngloGold Ashanti Limited has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has AngloGold Ashanti Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.10% 1.90% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares AngloGold Ashanti Limited and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited N/A 15 53.65 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.20 2.58

AngloGold Ashanti Limited presently has an average target price of $21, suggesting a potential downside of -7.77%. The potential upside of the competitors is 153.03%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, AngloGold Ashanti Limited make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AngloGold Ashanti Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year AngloGold Ashanti Limited has weaker performance than AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s peers.

Liquidity

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Risk and Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a beta of -0.76 and its 176.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s rivals’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.