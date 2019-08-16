AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) and Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Gold and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited 15 2.24 N/A 0.32 53.65 Alamos Gold Inc. 5 4.45 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Alamos Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.1% 1.9% Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Alamos Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s upside potential is 3.24% at a $21 consensus price target. Competitively Alamos Gold Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 11.42%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Alamos Gold Inc. is looking more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Alamos Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 65.56% respectively. Insiders held 3.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94% Alamos Gold Inc. -3.11% 12.16% 43.96% 47.86% 19.31% 81.94%

For the past year AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Alamos Gold Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats Alamos Gold Inc.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.