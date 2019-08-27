Anglogold Ashanti (AU) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $1.22 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $26.26 Million as Valuation Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 1.54M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (AU) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 93,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 1.75 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 19/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Award And Acceptance Of Share Options To Executive Directors And The Company Secretary Of Anglogold Ashanti; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty Persists; 02/04/2018 – IGNORE: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI STATEMENT ON DRC RELEASED MARCH 29; 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS MINING INDUSTRY READY FOR ENGAGEMENT W/ DRC GOVT; 08/05/2018 – Correct: AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233M; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Paulson keeps stake in gold investments during 1st qtr -filing; 16/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Results Of The 74th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa holds 59,718 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 6,866 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 2.29 million shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 127,850 shares. Provise Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantbot Tech LP reported 44,165 shares stake. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 119,649 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Lc owns 16,513 shares. 61 are held by Jcic Asset Inc. Veritable Lp reported 36,524 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd accumulated 96,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Selway Asset Management reported 49,090 shares stake.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $45.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares to 7.16 million shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 414,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,650 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn).