Anglo American PLC (LON:AAL) Downgraded By Liberum Capital; AKZO NOBEL N.V. ORDINARY SHARES (AKZOF) SI Increased By 31%

Anglo American PLC (LON:AAL)‘s rating was downgraded by professional analysts at Liberum Capital to a “Sell” rating in analysts note sent to investors on 20 September.

AKZO NOBEL N.V. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) had an increase of 31% in short interest. AKZOF’s SI was 323,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 31% from 246,800 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1078 days are for AKZO NOBEL N.V. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)’s short sellers to cover AKZOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 175 shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Akzo Nobel N.V. produces and sells paints and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.00 billion. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. It has a 21.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers its decorative paints under the Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Hammerite, Sadolin and Sikkens brands.

Analysts await Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $18.08M for 357.71 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Anglo American plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of stock was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) shares. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. $138,820 worth of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals and minerals, and precious metals and minerals worldwide. The company has market cap of 25.87 billion GBP. The firm explores for iron ore, manganese ore, and alloys; metallurgical and thermal coal; copper; nickel; niobium; phosphates; platinum group metals; and rough and polished diamonds. It has a 5.86 P/E ratio.

