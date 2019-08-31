Angiodynamics Taxable Common (ANGO) Market Valuation Rose While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $3.41 Million Its Holding; Gateway Investment Advisers Has Upped Southern Copper (SCCO) Position by $2.53 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 35.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 64,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 245,978 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 181,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 923,113 shares traded or 17.56% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Taxable Common (ANGO) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 646,319 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, down from 801,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc Taxable Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $680.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 85,489 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southern Copper sees ‘structural’ copper shortage in coming years – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Copper Barometer On Trade Continues To Work – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southern Copper Corporation’s (NYSE:SCCO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,612 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,317 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 40,872 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 15,726 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 513,031 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 91,830 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 19,239 were reported by Raymond James & Associate. Mirae Asset Invests Comm holds 94,509 shares. 6,170 were reported by Innovations Ltd Llc. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Citigroup has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 245,978 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 10,040 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 5,836 shares to 35,799 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,326 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.48M for 114.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,038 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 33 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 195,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 4,635 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 51,180 shares. American Century Incorporated has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Pnc Financial Services Gp accumulated 6,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited owns 476,336 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Loomis Sayles Communications Limited Partnership reported 166,937 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.17 million shares. 14,359 are held by Aperio Group Ltd Liability. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt reported 115,550 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 28,920 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $180.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

More notable recent AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AngioDynamics (ANGO) to Acquire RadiaDyne, Boost Oncology – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/16/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Masimo (MASI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Guidance Solid – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AngioDynamics (ANGO) Down 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.