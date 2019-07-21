AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

We are comparing AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.19 N/A 0.04 454.42 STAAR Surgical Company 32 10.67 N/A 0.13 198.25

Table 1 demonstrates AngioDynamics Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. STAAR Surgical Company has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. AngioDynamics Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AngioDynamics Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.6% STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

AngioDynamics Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, STAAR Surgical Company has a 2.1 beta which is 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AngioDynamics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, STAAR Surgical Company has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. STAAR Surgical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AngioDynamics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AngioDynamics Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.7% respectively. AngioDynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of STAAR Surgical Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -2.83% -13.88% -15.23% -8.61% -0.56% -2.93% STAAR Surgical Company -8.5% -32.03% -32.03% -46.85% 5.62% -21.72%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than STAAR Surgical Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors STAAR Surgical Company beats AngioDynamics Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.